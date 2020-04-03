

Journalist and publisher, died suddenly on March 30, 2020. He was a native Washingtonian and lived in the DC metropolitan area for his entire life. He received his BS in Foreign Service at Georgetown University and his MS in Journalism at The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University . His career included positions at the Jacksonville Journal, Phillips Publishing Company and The Fund for American Studies. He was an active member of St. Raphael's Parish Community, served as a docent at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and was active in the Big Brothers of America.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Nelson) Farley, son, Daniel Farley, daughter, Lauren (Farley) Robarts, sisters, Debbie (Farley) Betts and Sandy (Farley) McGaw, stepmother, Mary Farley and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral Mass will be held, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, once current circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John W. Farley Alumni Fellowship Fund at The Fund for American Studies, 1706 New Hampshire Ave, NW, Washington, DC, 20009. The fund will support the careers of young journalists.