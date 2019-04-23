JOHN FELT "Jack"
Senior Foreign Service Officer (Ret.)
On April 5, 2019. Son of the late John and Maxine Felt; husband to the late Judy Felt; brother to Susan Bycroft and the late Edward (Ted) Felt; father to Emily Felt and Justin Felt; father-in-law to Nicole Felt and grandfather to Olivia, Gavin and Harrison Felt. Visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be at Fairlington United Methodist Church, 3900 King Street, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.