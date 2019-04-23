JOHN "Jack" FELT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "Jack" FELT.
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairlington United Methodist Church
3900 King Street
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOHN FELT "Jack"  
Senior Foreign Service Officer (Ret.)  

On April 5, 2019. Son of the late John and Maxine Felt; husband to the late Judy Felt; brother to Susan Bycroft and the late Edward (Ted) Felt; father to Emily Felt and Justin Felt; father-in-law to Nicole Felt and grandfather to Olivia, Gavin and Harrison Felt. Visitation will be held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be at Fairlington United Methodist Church, 3900 King Street, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. For additional information, please visit:
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.