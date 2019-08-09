The Washington Post

JOHN FERRELL

Dr. JOHN FRANCIS FERRELL, DVM  

Dr. John Francis Ferrell, DVM passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 in the presence of family. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Friday, August 16 at 2 p.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Cir. SE, Leesburg, VA. A reception to follow. His ashes will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date (Private).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude's Hospital Research, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38148 or to the .
For full obituary please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2019
Donations