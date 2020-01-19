JOHN ROBERT FINCH
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, JOHN ROBERT FINCH of Gaithersburg, MD, beloved husband of Deborah Ellen Finch, loving father of Sarah Pauline (Thomas) Jackson, Rebecca Nicole, and Jenni (Joe) Hranek, brother of James (Kathryn), Mary, Joseph (Brenda), and the late Matthew Finch, cherished grandad of Leora Rose Jackson and loving Pops to Peanut, Tex and his grandcats. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Kehilat Shalom, 9915 Apple Ridge Rd., Gaithersburg, MD. Interment following at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD, Shiva will be observed at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cats Allies (national or local), Australian Wildfire Relief, s, ASPCA, any local Humane Society, The American Red Cross or . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.