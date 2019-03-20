Notice Guest Book View Sign

FINERTY John Joseph Finerty, Jr. Of Alexandria, VA, born to John and Mary Finerty in Kingston, NY, on April 27, 1946, John passed away in Fairfax Hospital with his wife by his side, on February 13, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Carol Glunt Finerty, siblings, Donald (Pat) Finerty, Emily (Gary) DeFilipps, Michael (Andrea) Finerty, and Mary (William) Farstad, many cousins, nieces and nephews. John graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Russian and history. He enlisted in the Navy and was stationed at Guantanamo. After military service, he got a Master's at SUNY Albany, worked for Rep. Jerry Solomon (NY), and was a Russia specialist at the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) for 25 years. He focused on the plight of Soviet Jewry, abuse of psychiatry and use of slave labor in the USSR, the persecution of human rights defenders, and repression of religious believers. He documented cases of prisoners of conscience, and was responsible for the resolution of hundreds of human rights cases. After the Soviet period, he served at an OSCE mission in eastern Estonia, and on the first teams to monitor elections in Russia. On November 15, 2006, John was recognized by CSCE Chairman, the Hon. Chris Smith (NJ), in the Congressional Record for his determined efforts to help dissidents in a period marked by ruthless Soviet repression and widespread violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms. In retirement, John volunteered to translate for Kidsave Russia, helping to introduce children from Russian orphanages as they met prospective adopting American families. John attended Plymouth Haven Baptist Church (PHBC), and was a member of the Virginia Society for Human Life (VSHL). He won a Virginia Poetry Society award, had encyclopedic knowledge of history, and loved travel, especially to study the history of the American West. He will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit, rhyming poetry, and playing oldies on his guitar. John was buried February 16 in a private ceremony at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo, PA. A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Haven Baptist Church, 8600 Plymouth Road, Alexandria, VA, on May 11, at 10:30 a.m. His favorite charities were PHBC, VSHL, and Wounded Warrior Project. Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019

