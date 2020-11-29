FITZGERALD JOHN FRANCIS FITZGERALD John "Jack" Francis Fitzgerald died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the home of his brother Dan Fitzgerald, West Lebanon, NH. He was 72 years old. Born in Detroit, Michigan on June 6, 1948, Jack was the eldest son of Maurice Francis "Frank" Fitzgerald and Nancy Nutter Fitzgerald. He grew up in Waterville, Quebec, and Hanover, NH, and graduated from Wesleyan University, CT with a BA in History and Religion in 1969. Jack attended Jesuit Seminary in Lenox, MA, then graduated from Stanford University Graduate School of Business with an MBA and an MA in economics in 1975. Jack moved his young family to northern Virginia in 1975, starting his career as an operations research analyst with the Environmental Protection Agency. He served as Director of Economic Analysis, a group researching economic implications for environmental legislation. Jack took a position in Paris with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (1983-1986). Jack continued his career at EPA and State Department, retiring in 2011. He was known for being thoughtful, even-tempered, cautious, and thorough in gathering the facts on an issue, then persistent once he had made up his mind. Jack's mentoring and sound advice are remembered by his colleagues. He served on the Country Study team, supporting environmental policy issues in developing nations in Africa, India, Mexico, and China. He was highly respected by colleagues as a leader in developing inter-agency public policy. Jack enjoyed traveling, road trips, music, dancing, and good food. Jack purchased a hunters' camp property on a beautiful high ridge in Sharon, VT in 2016. He dreamed of fixing it up for his family to enjoy in summers. He was actively involved in his faith communities. He enjoyed reading and started a book group with friends. Jack was a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his positive presence, his quick wit, and his smile. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Lucinda, his sons, Justin Fitzgerald (MaryLynn) and Mike Fitzgerald (Jaime), five grandchildren (Mackenzie, Brady, Hayden, Keagan, Emerson), his step-daughter Rachel, and his former wife Carol. Other survivors include his brothers Michael (Gale), Tom (Margaret), Dan, his sister Mary (Dale), his nieces, nephews, and their young children. An interment was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Hanover, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name at Doctors Without Borders
, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741. A celebration of Jack's life will be held via video conference through Burke Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 7 pm. To register for this event, please email: lucindasexton@gmail.com
">lucindasexton@gmail.com. Please share a memory with the family at www.rand-wilson.com
.An interment was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Hanover, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name at Doctors Without Borders
, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741. A celebration of Jack's life will be held via video conference through Burke Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 7 pm. To register for this event, please email: lucindasexton@gmail.com. Please share a memory with the family at www.rand-wilson.com
.