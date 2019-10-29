JOHN C. FORMANT
On Monday, October 28, 2019, native Washingtonian, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and great friend. Survived by loving wife Kelly; sons John Jr., and Mike. Adoring son of Angelina Kalavritinos Formant; brother of Christopher and Patricia Formant. Predeceased by his father, Constantino (Dino) Formant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gonzaga College High School's Saint Aloysuis Church,, 19 I Street NW, Washington DC. Funeral mass on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street NW, Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Father McKenna Center at Gonzaga College High School.