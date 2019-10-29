The Washington Post

JOHN FORMANT

Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gonzaga College High School's Saint Aloysuis Church
19 I Street NW
Washington, DC
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
2815 36th Street NW
Washington, DC
Notice
JOHN C. FORMANT  

On Monday, October 28, 2019, native Washingtonian, loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and great friend. Survived by loving wife Kelly; sons John Jr., and Mike. Adoring son of Angelina Kalavritinos Formant; brother of Christopher and Patricia Formant. Predeceased by his father, Constantino (Dino) Formant. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gonzaga College High School's Saint Aloysuis Church,, 19 I Street NW, Washington DC. Funeral mass on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th Street NW, Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Father McKenna Center at Gonzaga College High School.
 
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
