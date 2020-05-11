FOSS JOHN W. FOSS General, U.S. Army (Ret.) General John W. Foss was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota on February 13, 1933. He enlisted in the Army after high school and served in the 101st Airborne for a year until his appointment to West Point. After graduation he met his beloved wife Gloria, who passed in 2016. His career included platoon leader in Germany and Lebanon, Ranger Instructor, Company commander in Korea, and Instructor at West Point. This led to an exchange tour as Instructor at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. He then had two tours with the 4th Infantry in Vietnam, where his bravery and sense of duty earned him numerous awards, including Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and awards from the Republic of Viet Nam. He later earned a Master's in Public Administration from Shippensburg State College. Further positions include Chief, JUSMAG Philippines, CG of the Infantry School, and CG of the 82nd Airborne and 18th Abn Corps. These were his favorite posts, as he could connect with his troops and participated in hundreds of military jumps. His last positions were DCSOPS and CG TRADOC. His post-service awards include the Doughboy Award, induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame, and Distinguished Graduate at West Point. In addition to his country, John was always devoted to his family. Despite his tours and frequent away duties, he would spend time with his children and grandchildren and could often be found reading to them or watching cartoons. His love of reading was passed to all his children, as was his love of dogs. He also had a love for travel and history, taking the family to many places through the years, granting them opportunities to see places few have the fortune to go. John passed quietly at home on April 25, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his children, John, Kevin and Julia, his grandchildren Bryana, Kyla and Brady, and by three of his sisters, Theresa O'Brian of Minneapolis, MN, Bernadette Hughes of St. Paul, MN, and Claire Bauer of St. Joseph, MN. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.comwww.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2020