JOHN FRANCIS COLE Sr. (1935 - 2019)
  • "To the Cole Family, so sorry for your loss!"
    - Sandra Miller

 

JOHN FRANCIS COLE, SR. (Age 83)  

Departed this life on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Survived by his children, Theodore, Maxine, John Jr., Ernest, Brenda, Kathy, Kathryn, Mark, Stephanie, Tangela, Thomas and Clarence; 34 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing on Wednesday, April 10 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Cheltenham
Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 8, 2019
