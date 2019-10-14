

John F. McCarthy III



John Francis "Black Jack" McCarthy III, a senior foreign service officer who was one of the last Americans to leave the US Embassy in Phnom Penn in Cambodia in 1975 before it was overrun by the Khmer Rouge, passed away September 29, 2019 at his summer home in Avalon, NJ. He was 78 years old

John was born in Washington, DC, the son of Air Force Colonel John F. McCarthy, Jr. and Mary Carr McCarthy. John's childhood was spent on military bases throughout the U.S. and also included a stint in Berlin where his father participated in the Berlin Airlift. He attended Loyola High School in Palos Verdes, CA where he discovered his lifelong love of surfing and the ocean.

John served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne (2nd Battalion of the 503rd Regiment), deploying to Asia and elsewhere. John subsequently attended George Washington University where he was a member of the crew team and graduated with a BA in Government and an MA in International Affairs.

In 1971, John joined the State Department as a foreign service officer and was posted to Saigon and later to Phnom Penn, Cambodia where he served until April 12, 1975 when the city was overrun by the Khmer Rouge. John helped organize the evacuation of the US Embassy there and was one of the last Americans to leave. John's final assignment in Asia was in Kobe, Japan.

John's career shifted to Africa in 1978 when he was posted to Kaduna, Nigeria where he met the love of his life, Mary Gumbel McCarthy, whom he would later marry in 1984 while serving in Ndjamena, Chad.

John attended the Army War College in Carlisle, PA in 1985 where he formed many of his lifelong professional and personal relationships.

John served three further tours in Africa in Somalia, Sudan and Zimbabwe before retiring from the State Department in 1996.

After his retirement, John and Mary traveled throughout the United States with their beloved Yellow Labrador, Camille. He also wrote Civil War battlefield tours as a roving reporter for BMW Motorcycle Magazine. John spent his summers during retirement in Avalon, NJ where he was a fixture of the surfing community and surfed until the end of his days.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Gumbel McCarthy, his sister, Patricia Gray, and his nine nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.