JOHN FRANCIS VELTRI (Age 74)  

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Debra Veltri; father of Mary Lynn Veltri Forghani (Amir), and the late Robert Veltri; grandfather of Jake Veltri, Aria Forghani, and Ella Forghani. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 7 to 9 pm. Graveside Service and Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casey House, www.montgomeryhospice.org/patients-families/why-montgomery-hospice/casey-house or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
