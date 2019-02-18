

JOHN FRANK METTER



John F. Metter, 71, passed away on February 1, 2019 in Chicago IL. He is survived by his mother Theresa Metter. John grew up in Chicago, IL and volunteered for the U.S. Army airborne infantry and served his country in Vietnam. After returning home, John earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Illinois and another Master's degree in computer science from Johns Hopkins University.

John moved to Maryland early in his professional career. He was married for twenty years. John's professional career included work at Price Waterhouse Coopers and American Management Systems. His responsibility was to install computer systems for some of the largest bank and telephone companies in the United States. John approached each task with a disciplined diligence, always seeking the optimal solutions. John was respected by coworkers for his intelligence and commitment towards success. He retired in 2008 and returned to Chicago to care for his aging mother after his brother Ronald passed in 2008.

John had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles, Chicago sports teams, his antique GTO automobile, animals, and Islay single malt scotches. In recent years he enjoyed the challenges of photography. John was a kind and generous neighbor and friend, had a heart of gold and generous spirit and will be remembered fondly by many whose lives he touched. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on February 23, 2019 at the Lawrence Funeral Home at 4800 N Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. Phone (773) 736-2300. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Lincoln Park Zoo, one of his favorite spots.