John Richard Freeland, Sr. Col, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
John Richard Freeland Sr., 87, of Frederick, Maryland passed peacefully on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Betty Jane Beaver Freeland. His first wife of 50 years, Marilyn Miller Freeland, predeceased him.John was a civic-minded man who served the Rockville community and his country proudly. John spent 32 years in the United States Air Force retiring with the Rank of Colonel serving at both Andrews Air Force Base and the Pentagon. John served the City of Rockville as Mayor, Councilman, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club President, and a founding member and Board member of the Greater Rockville Committee. John is survived by a large family that includes sons; David and John (Rick) Jr, (Christy). His grandsons, Tracy (Jennifer), Travis (Aislinn Fones), John R. III (Abby); USN Lt. Christopher, Mathew, and granddaughter, Emily (USAF 1Lt Steven Snyder). He is also survived by his stepfamily, Joan and Bucky Buckley, Jean and Andy Hawkins, and Jane's grandchildren, Matthew and Crystal Hawkins, and Katie and Brad Bissingter. John will be missed by many of his family and friends. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of John Freeland, Sr.
