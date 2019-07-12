

JOHN ALLAN FRISBEE "Jack"

Lt. Colonel, U.S. Air Force



Died peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on July 5, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1934 in Miami, Florida.

Jack graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in civil engineering prior to going into the United States Air Force where he became a B-52 pilot, serving his country for 22 years. After his prestigious Air Force career, he worked for 20 years as a systems analyst for Planning Research Corporation and Northrop Grumman before retiring to take up his love of golf.

He will be remembered as a great man with an infectious smile that touched everyone he knew. He was a true family man that never wavered in his love for his family, church and his country.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine, and their three daughters, Ellen, Susan and Carol, and two sons-in-law, Derek and Sam. He was the well-loved "Jackson" to grandchildren, Katie (husband- Ian), Steven (wife- Catherine), Kellie, Kandyce, Tori, Dylan, Taylor, Morgan, Gregory, and Madison. He also was blessed to have three great grandchildren Kayla, Abby and Matthew.

A celebration of life will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030, on July 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Fairfax United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.