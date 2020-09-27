JOHN FURLANI

John J. Furlani, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 92 on September 18, 2020, with his family by his side. A native of Brooklyn, NY, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and trained for the invasion of Japan. Graduating from City College of New York as a mechanical engineer in 1950, John began his professional career at the National Bureau of Standards (later the National Institute of Standards and Technology) in Washington, DC in the Ordnance Development Division. In 1952, he moved to the Diamond Ordnance Fuze Laboratories, which later became part of the Army Research Laboratory. While at the Lab, he pursued graduate studies in mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland. John was a passionate engineer and inventor of electronic fuze technology and several patents. His research led to the construction of a test facility specifically for electronic fuze technology at Harry Diamond Laboratories. John retired from the Army Research Laboratory in 1982 and founded the consulting firm JJF Engineering. In his spare time, he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, coin collecting and traveling in Europe. Always staying abreast of new technologies, he also enjoyed ham radio, personal computers and emerging topics in physics and science. Post-retirement, John pursued his passion for oil painting replicating eighteen full-size Vincent Van Gogh paintings for his personal enjoyment. He also enjoyed cooking, fine wine and cigars. He was the beloved husband of Cita, his wife of 57 years, and is additionally survived by his son John (Diané), daughter Karen (Paul) and four grandchildren Aimee, Linnea, Weston and Colette. Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign online family guestbook at