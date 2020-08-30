1/1
JOHN GALANIS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John B. Galanis (Age 87)  
Of Potomac, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Evrytania, Greece in 1933 and immigrated to the United States as a teenager in the immediate aftermath of a civil war that ravaged his hometown after World War II ended. He was the beloved husband of his first wife, the late Evangelia Galanis and his second wife, Maria Varkis Galanis; the loving father of the late William Galanis (wife, Linda), Steven Galanis, and Aretina Papagiannopoulos (husband, Michael); the proud grandfather of Anna, Evangelia, and Christina Galanis and Theodore, John, and George Papagiannopoulos; and the dear brother of Anastasia Floros (late husband, George) the late Nicholas Galanis (wife, Sophia), and the late Alexandra Papaheraklis (late husband, Haralambos). Shortly after immigrating to the U.S., John served in the U.S. Army as a cook during the Korean War conflict. John worked in the restaurant industry for decades and later became a real estate investor and property manager. Because their Greek heritage and Orthodox religion were such a central part of their lives, he and his first wife Eva were founding members of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD and remained active in the church community for many years. Visitation will be held at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Spring, MD and a funeral service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, but these events will be private due to restrictions on the number of attendees permitted by public health authorities at this time. His final resting place will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved