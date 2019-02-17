Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN GALLAGHER.



JOHN JOSEPH GALLAGHER (Age 83)



Of Gainesville, Virginia passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with a devastating illness.

John was a dedicated and well-loved son, husband, father, grandfather and friend . A larger than life figure, he was a counselor and mentor to many. He was an engaging conversationalist with a quick wit and a genuine love of life. He was known to be principled, generous, a fervent reader, traveler, and lover of education, music, a good joke and an "extraordinarily dry" gin martini.

His compassion, intellect and influence impacted both programs and people throughout his illustrious career with the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, Unisys and Citrix Corporations as well as in serving the underprivileged through supporting and volunteering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity. In retirement John found great joy in spending time with his cherished family, planning epic family vacations and playing golf.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Jeri; sons John (Judy), Kevin (Liz) and daughter Diane Vaccaro (Alan), as well as his eight wonderful grandchildren and all of those whose lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cecelia Gallagher of Philadelphia, PA and his beloved daughter, Nina.