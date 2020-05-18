

John D. Garst



John Delzell Garst, Jr. passed away on May 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Jock was born on June 12, 1937 in Argentina to John Delzell Garst, Sr. and Marietta Derby Garst. He spent his childhood in Buenos Aires, New York, and England.

Jock graduated from The University of Virginia in 1959 where he studied history. In 1963, he married Caroline Converse in Richmond, Virginia. They have lived in Washington, DC for over 55 years where Jock worked for the National Geographic Magazine as the Art Director of the book department.

Jock loved to explore, and he and Carol traveled extensively, particularly in Europe and the United States. Curious about a broad range of topics from politics and history to sports and food and wine, Jock devoured news and loved to tell the stories he collected. Jock was a longtime member of the Metropolitan Club of the City of Washington.

Jock is survived by his wife Carol Garst; his sister Jane Garst Lewis; and his brother David B. Garst. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the University of Virginia would be appreciated.