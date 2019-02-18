

JOHN GERARD DARDIS



John Gerard Dardis of McLean, VA died peacefully on January 10, 2019 in Robertsdale, Alabama. He was born in Kilkenny, Ireland on May 21,1928. He grew up in Dublin, Ireland where he obtained a Ph.D. degree in Physics from Trinity College in 1955. Upon graduation he worked in England for several years and then emigrated to the United States. He spent most of his career in the federal government, first in the US Office of Naval Research and later in the US Department of State. He was Senior Advisor in the Office of Science and Technology, US Department of State when he retired in 2008. John was a member of the Cosmos Club and City Tavern. He enjoyed traveling and visited Ireland and other European countries many times. He also read extensively and amassed a large book collection. He is survived by his wife Courtney, brother Christopher, sister Rachel, nephew Christopher John (Talia) and their two children. He will be sadly missed by relatives and friends. A memorial service was held on January 22, 2019 in the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, Gulf Shores, Alabama.