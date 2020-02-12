The Washington Post

JOHN GILBERT Jr. (1935 - 2020)
JOHN PAUL GILBERT, JR. (Life Member)  

The officers and members of Plumbers Local No. 5 are regretfully notified of the death of Brother John Paul Gilbert, Jr., who passed away on February 6, 2020 in Manassas, VA. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery
 
James E. Killeen, III  
Business Manager  
#1290  

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 12, 2020
