JOHN EDWARD GILES, SR. (Age 94)
John Edward Giles Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Goodwin House Retirement Home in Alexandria. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Gladys Robinson Giles; two daughters, Marsha Hodgson (Steve) and Susan Giles; son, John Giles Jr.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick Giles; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service with reception to follow will be held at Goodwin House, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m. Share a memory with the family at