The Washington Post

JOHN GILES Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN GILES Sr..
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Goodwin House
4800 Fillmore Avenue
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOHN EDWARD GILES, SR. (Age 94)  

John Edward Giles Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Goodwin House Retirement Home in Alexandria. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Gladys Robinson Giles; two daughters, Marsha Hodgson (Steve) and Susan Giles; son, John Giles Jr.; two grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick Giles; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service with reception to follow will be held at Goodwin House, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA on Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m. Share a memory with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.