GILL John Worden Gill A fourth generation Washingtonian, died peacefully on January 24, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 96. He was the son of Juliet Howison Parris Gill and Theodore Nicholas Gill Jr. of Georgetown. His wife of 57 years, Elene Forman Essary Gill, predeceased him in 2007. Mr. Gill was raised in the family home at 3022 P Street, NW, graduated from Landon School in Bethesda in 1942 and attended the University of Virginia for one year before serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Europe and North Africa. He flew 50+ missions and at 6'2" was believed to have been the tallest tail gunner in WWII . Upon his return to Washington, Mr. Gill entered the real estate brokerage and property management business and soon joined the family business, H. A. Gill & Son, Realtors, started by his grandfather in 1888. He served as its President in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW for over 60 years. Mr. Gill served as President of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown for 40 years, a trustee of the Landon School, a member of the Vestry at St. Albans Episcopal Church, an officer of the Washington Board of Realtors, President of the Edes House in Georgetown, the Zoning Committee chair of the Georgetown Citizens Association during the passage of the Old Georgetown Act, an officer of the Oldest Inhabitants of Washington, DC, a member of the Sons of the Revolution, a vice-chair of the District of Columbia Republican Party's Central Committee, an elected delegate to two Republican National Conventions and ANC commissioner for Spring Valley for several terms. He was the second recipient of the Landon School Kupka Distinguished Alumni Award and was a recipient of the Washington Board of Realtors' Martin Isen Award. Mr. Gill was a founding member of the City Tavern Club in Georgetown and a member of the Chevy Chase Club. Mr. Gill was also predeceased by his brother, Theodore Nicholas Gill III, his sister, Elizabeth Howison Gill Kerkam, and a grandson, Alexander Duke Forman Gill. He leaves behind a sister, Juliet Parris Gill Davis of Washington, DC, four children, Margaret Gill Schaake, Theodore Nicholas Gill IV, John Worden Gill, Jr. and Laura Essary Gill, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on March 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Albans Church in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oak Hill Cemetery or the Landon School would be appreciated by the family. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019

