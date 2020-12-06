

John Henry Glover (Age 85)

Of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away at home on November 12, 2020 with his wife of 40 years, Sara Glover, by his side. John was born in Washington, DC to the late Lynn and Winifred Glover. He attended Occoquan High School and graduated from Lynchburg College in 1956. He received his Master's degree from American University in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. John had a distinguished career with the intelligence community in Washington, DC for over 40 years. In addition to his wife, Sara, John is also survived by his children, Claire and Philip, whom he shared with former spouse Kristen Westholm Glover, his sister-in-law Ellen Glover, and two granddaughters, Georgia and Gwen. He loved sailing and fishing and will be especially remembered for his love of animals, particularly his many dogs, a cat and turtles. The family wishes to thank Sentara Hospice for their wonderful care during this past year. A private graveside service will be held in the spring.



