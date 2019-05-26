John C. Goodman
(Age 69)
Of Alexandria, VA passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Charles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lola Marie; mother, Rhoda Goodman; daughter's, Connie Poulos, and Jody Durham (Bill); son, David Goodman (Rebecca); step-son, Brian Schmollinger (Patti); eight grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA 22315 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Service will be held the following morning at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Bible Church, 6911 Braddock Rd, Springfield, VA 22151. Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Bible Church - Hope Ministry or Tool Box ministry. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.