Passed peacefully June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Nola H. Gorham and father of Jacqueline Carter and Belinda Ellis. Also survived by two grandchildren, Latonya Squires and Brian Ellis, three great-grandchildren Stephen T. Johns, Jr., Bowen G. Ellis, and Isabella Sherri Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave NE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m.; Funeral service 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on July 1, 2019
