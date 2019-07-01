The Washington Post

JOHN GORHAM Jr.

Guest Book
  • "I am sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the peace of..."
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Ave NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Baptist Church
1251 Saratoga Ave NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Gorham, Jr.  
(Age 87)  

Passed peacefully June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Nola H. Gorham and father of Jacqueline Carter and Belinda Ellis. Also survived by two grandchildren, Latonya Squires and Brian Ellis, three great-grandchildren Stephen T. Johns, Jr., Bowen G. Ellis, and Isabella Sherri Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services scheduled for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Ave NE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m.; Funeral service 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.