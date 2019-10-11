The Washington Post

JOHN GOSSAGE

Service Information
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-257-6028
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
JOHN JAMES GOSSAGE  

John James Gossage, 97, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Dolly (Bible) Gossage. Mr. Gossage is survived by his two daughters, Connie Herzig and Nancy Gossage. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home where Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042 or Vitas Hospice, 9625 Surveyor Court, Suite 320, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Condolences may be sent to www.Piercefh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2019
