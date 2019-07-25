The Washington Post

John Gould, 79, died peacefully in his sister's home on July 20, 2019. John is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nellie, and his two brothers, Gene and Nathan. He is survived by his sister, Gertrude. John was a lifetime resident of Washington, DC. He was an avid baseball and football fan, and in his youth was an excellent baseball player. He enjoyed the outdoors, and took daily long walks throughout the city, even up until the early months of this year. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed. There will be a private family service held later this month.
Published in The Washington Post on July 25, 2019
