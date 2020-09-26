John Grace "Jack"(Age 92) Col. USMC (Ret.)
Of Arlington, VA passed away on September 21, 2020 at the Sylvestery at Vinson Hall. He lived a full and happy life and died peacefully in his sleep. Jack was the only child of John Grace of the Bronx and Delia Grace of Co. Meath, Ireland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie. He is survived by his children, John, Michael, Peter, Margaret, Bernard and Suzanne, as well as extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube at "Nativity Parish Burke". Interment will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery. The mass and Interment will be livestreamed through Murphy Funeral Homes Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young Marines, 8th and I Unit. Checks can be mailed to "8th and I Young Marines", 10016 Behun Drive, Cheltenham, MD 20623. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.murphyfuneralhomes.com
