John Grady Reed



Passed away gently on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Miriam (Mickey) Bell Reed, and his seven daughters.

John Grady Reed was born on April 5, 1929, in Peterborough, Ontario. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy (Class of 1947) then Harvard College in the Navy ROTC (Class of 1951). He served on active duty in the Navy, then returned to Harvard Law School (Class of 1957). Ultimately, he managed to combine his two loves by serving in the Naval Reserve, where he rose to Captain, while practicing corporate law. For roughly four decades, John practiced law at White & Case in New York City (1957-1974), Washington, DC (1974-1990), and Singapore (1990-1995).

After retiring, John continued his lifelong love of learning by earning an MBA from the University of Maryland. He was passionate about his family, his work, his dogs, running, tennis, playing chess, and meeting new people. He was beloved by many friends and colleagues around the world. In recent years, he and Mickey were active in the Knollwood Military Retirement Community in Washington, DC.

John and Mickey were also vibrant community members while raising their children: Carol (deceased), Roberta, Christine, Karen, Laura, Molly, Abigail, and Lisa, first in Bronxville, New York, and then in Bethesda, Maryland.

John is also survived by seven grandchildren, Elise, Ben, Lily, Honor, Walker, Aragorn and Leto. Along with his four sons-in-law: Seth Shulman, Vince McCarthy, Peter Crozier, and Rob Johnson.