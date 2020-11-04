John K. Greaney "Jack" (Age 94 )
Of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Mary Frances Bourg Greaney, in 2016. He is survived by six children and their spouses: Pat (Eileen) Greaney, Maureen (Rob) Frumkin, Julie (Greg) Hughes, Michael (Meg) Greaney, John (Liz) Greaney, and Kevin (Betsy) Greaney; 20 grandchildren and their spouses: Kelly, Patrick, Tim, Keegan, Kathleen, Neal, Drew, Scott, Brendan, Matt, Christine, Maggie, Jack, Seamus, Brigid, Camille, Moira, Will, Charlie and Joey; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Terry Shreve, Kathy Wootten, and Karen Bourg; and many nieces and nephews. Jack grew up in Washington, DC, attended St. Gabriel's grade school, and graduated from St. John's College High School in 1944. He attended Georgetown University and Columbus School of Law. During the occupation of Europe, after World War II, he served as an officer in the Army of the United States and retired from the US Army Reserves with the rank of Major. In 1980, he retired from the Central Intelligence Agency as Associate General Counsel, after 29 years of service. He was awarded the Intelligence Medal of Merit "in recognition of especially meritorious service". Upon retirement he worked for nine years as Executive Director for the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO). He enjoyed telling jokes; family gatherings; spending time in Bethany Beach, DE; and visits from his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and grave-side service will be family-only. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Johns College High School, www.stjohnscollegehighschool.org/giving www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com