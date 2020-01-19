John EDWIN Green
Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on January 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra and his daughter, Georgia (husband, Jake Michalik). John was originally from Pasadena, California and attended Willamette University as an undergraduate and later earned an MBA from the University of Southern California. He was in the Peace Corps in Costa Rica before starting a career with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. John then moved to Washington, DC to work for NASA
. John and Sandy were married in 1977, and moved to Alexandria in 1980. There, they raised their daughter, Georgia, and lived happily for almost 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. A memorial service will be held in the spring.