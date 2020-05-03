The Washington Post

JOHN GREGORY

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
Our Lady of Grace
15661 Norbeck
Spring, MD
Interment
Private
Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
CAPTAIN JOHN JOSEPH GREGORY  
JAGC, USN (Ret.) (Age 88)  

A retired Navy lawyer passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his wife Shirley. Also survived by his sister Mary (Edward) Stacy, a niece and three nephews. (SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC). PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PRIVATE Interment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, Inc., 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, https://fisherhouse.org/ or Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington DC 20017, https://littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MemorialGift/donate.

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
