John Gresh, Jr. (Age 93)
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of 61 years of the late Rosalie Fanning Gresh, who predeceased him nine months ago; father of John (Carolyn) Gresh of Potomac, MD, Robert (Lesslie) Gresh of Berkeley Springs, WV and Daniel (Margaret McMahon) Gresh of Rockville, MD; grandfather of Theodore, Madeline, Nicholas and Christopher Gresh; brother of George and Emily Gresh of Kingston, PA, and Paul (Patricia) Gresh of Mountain Top, PA. Also survived by 36 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother, Albert Gresh, sixteen brothers and sisters-in-law, and eight nieces and nephews. Born in Edwardsville, PA and raised in Kingston, PA, first-born of immigrant parents from Slovakia, the late John Gresh, a coal miner, and Mary (Bacheson) Gresh. During his senior year at Kingston High School, he was drafted, serving as a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan. Thanks to the GI Bill, he graduated from Wilkes University in 1951 and had a 31-year career as an auditor with the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. He exemplified the values of first-generation Slavs: family, security, order and continuity, quiet faith and unconditional love; a role-model for performing one's responsibilities faithfully and stoically. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking), Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington at www.catholiccharitiesdc.org
.