JOHN RALPH GRIFFIN, III (Age 72)
On Friday, April 5, 2019 in Winchester, VA. He was married to Carol Jane (Anderson) Griffin for 49 years. He was a serious sports fan, especially golf and soccer, which he also coached for 20 years.
He is also survived by his sons Sean (Catharine) of Washington, DC and Eric (Austin) Alexandria, VA; three grandchildren, and a large extended family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Messiah United Methodist Church, 6215 Rolling Road, Springfield, VA, followed by inurnment at Fairfax Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received an hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DC Scores or GenerateHope.org
.