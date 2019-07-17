JOHN PAUL GRILLBORTZER, SR.
(Age 67)
Of Martinsburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late
Virginia Grillbortzer; son of Mary C. and the late William E. Grillbortzer, Jr.; brother of Janet M. and the late James E. Grillbortzer. Also survived by two children, seven grandchildren, two nieces and multiple great-nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Army Reserve and a guitarist for the Shenandoah Drifters. Private graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .