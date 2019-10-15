The Washington Post

John Groholski

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Groholski.
Service Information
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-257-6028
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Gainesville, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John Anthony Groholski Sr. "Jack" (Age 86),  

Passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home in Bristow, VA. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 and a half years, Annette (Toni); four children, JoAnn (Don), Debra, John, and Susan (Dave); one brother, Ronald; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, VA. Inurnment to follow at Place of Peace in Bristow, VA. Condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.