John Anthony Groholski Sr. "Jack" (Age 86),
Passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home in Bristow, VA. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 and a half years, Annette (Toni); four children, JoAnn (Don), Debra, John, and Susan (Dave); one brother, Ronald; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Gainesville, VA. Inurnment to follow at Place of Peace in Bristow, VA. Condolences may be sent to: