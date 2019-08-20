

John J. Grolig (Age 77)



On Saturday, August 17, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband to Judith L. Grolig for 57 years; father of Kevin Grolig and Jeffrey Grolig; dear grandfather to Kristen K. Grolig, Ashley P. Grolig, Kelsey L. Grolig, James "Jake" Grolig, and Amanda J. Grolig. He was predeceased by his parents John and Arla Grolig. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

John, who retired from the DC Fire Department in 1984 after 20 years of service, could captivate any audience with stories of his time as a wagon master for Engine Company 3. He was known by his friends and family for his charisma, his easy to crack tough exterior, and his often irreverent humor. He spent the last years of his life lovingly caring for his wife Judy as she battles against Alzheimer's Disease, always keeping his signature humor about him. He passed peacefully with his family and one of his many life-long friends by his side.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville, MD on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be offered at First Baptist Church Rockville, 55 Adclare Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Please view and sign the family guestbook at