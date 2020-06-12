John Fowler Gustafson, M.D. died on June 9, 2020 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. He was born August 30, 1928 in Concord, New Hampshire, the only child of Fritz and Beulah Gustafson. He married Frances Coolidge Dame of Concord, NH in 1954. Fran died in 2005. He is survived by his children and their spouses, John and Chi Gustafson and Jane and Larry VanSickle; his grandchildren and their spouses, Wade and Ashley Gustafson, Greta and Ronnie Hobbs, Hannah and Rick Roberts, and Sarah VanSickle; and his great-grandchildren, Connor John Hobbs and Madelyn Paige Hobbs. No service at the present time. Memorial contributions may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church. Online guest book is available at