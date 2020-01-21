The Washington Post

JOHN HALL Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HALL Sr..
Service Information
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD
21702
(301)-663-1690
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Richard Hall, Sr. (Age 68)  

On Friday, January 17, 2020, of Walkersville, MD. Beloved 48 year husband of Patricia Hall; Montgomery and Frederick County Government mechanic. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment, Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions: Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.