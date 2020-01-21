John Richard Hall, Sr. (Age 68)
On Friday, January 17, 2020, of Walkersville, MD. Beloved 48 year husband of Patricia Hall; Montgomery and Frederick County Government mechanic. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 where services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment, Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions: Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences at