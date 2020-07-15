1/1
JOHN "Jack" HALPIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN F. HALPIN "Jack"  
On July 8, 2020 passed away peacefully, age 93, in his home in McLean VA with family by his side. Born in Washington D.C, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After a long career at the Central Intelligence Agency, he was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal in 1984. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kay (Burns) and by his youngest daughter Barbara Jean. He is survived by two sons Chris and Patrick, and by his daughter Cathy Brown. He is also survived by four grandchildren and by four great-grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the Edward Douglas White Council of the K of C. He will be widely remembered for his remarkable religious charity, his personal affability, and his great tenor voice. A private interment will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be held in the future after the pandemic subsides. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/HalpinObit for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved