JOHN F. HALPIN "Jack"
On July 8, 2020 passed away peacefully, age 93, in his home in McLean VA with family by his side. Born in Washington D.C, he served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After a long career at the Central Intelligence Agency, he was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal in 1984. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kay (Burns) and by his youngest daughter Barbara Jean. He is survived by two sons Chris and Patrick, and by his daughter Cathy Brown. He is also survived by four grandchildren and by four great-grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the Edward Douglas White Council of the K of C. He will be widely remembered for his remarkable religious charity, his personal affability, and his great tenor voice. A private interment will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be held in the future after the pandemic subsides. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/HalpinObit
