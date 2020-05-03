

John Hanley

Born in Winchester England March 9, 1942, and died at his home on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Faith; son, Liam; brothers, James and Mark Hanley, and families. He was a graduate of Oxford University, with honors in French and Spanish, while also serving as a cadet pilot in the Royal Airforce Reserve. John had a long-standing career in the banknote industry where he worked for 55 years. John will be remembered fondly for his service as a board member for the Reston Citizens Association. He will be greatly missed for his keen intellect, kindness, and sense of humor. Services private. The online guestbook is available at