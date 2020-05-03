The Washington Post

JOHN HANLEY (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HANLEY.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Hanley  

Born in Winchester England March 9, 1942, and died at his home on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Faith; son, Liam; brothers, James and Mark Hanley, and families. He was a graduate of Oxford University, with honors in French and Spanish, while also serving as a cadet pilot in the Royal Airforce Reserve. John had a long-standing career in the banknote industry where he worked for 55 years. John will be remembered fondly for his service as a board member for the Reston Citizens Association. He will be greatly missed for his keen intellect, kindness, and sense of humor. Services private. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon