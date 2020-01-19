The Washington Post

JOHN "JOHN JOHN" HANSBOROUGH Jr.

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. ..."
    - Wanda McAlees
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
From The Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JOHN FREDERICK HANSBOROUGH,JR.  
"John John" (Age 54)  

Passed on Sunday, January 12, 2020; a resident of Martinsburg, WV; formerly of Washington, DC. Survived by wife, Deborah Hansborough; daughters, Shaneé and Sierra; sisters, Shirlita, Selina and Jacqueline; and a host of nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. Celebration of Life on Tuesday, January 21 at From The Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Services at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.