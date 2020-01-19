JOHN FREDERICK HANSBOROUGH,JR.
"John John" (Age 54)
Passed on Sunday, January 12, 2020; a resident of Martinsburg, WV; formerly of Washington, DC. Survived by wife, Deborah Hansborough; daughters, Shaneé and Sierra; sisters, Shirlita, Selina and Jacqueline; and a host of nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. Celebration of Life on Tuesday, January 21 at From The Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Services at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.