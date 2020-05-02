Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HARBERT. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HARBERT JOHN CHARLES HARBERT March 21, 1937 - April 25, 2020 Dr. John Charles Harbert, long time resident of McLean, Virginia, died of natural causes on April 25, 2020 while under hospice care in Arlington, Virginia. He was 83 years old. By the time Dr. Harbert left this life he had visited most of the earth's exotic locations, dined in scores of four-star restaurants, and either drank or sent back many of the world's finest old growth wines. John Harbert was a man of the world, an avid art collector and enthusiast, a philanthropist and member of the National Gallery of Art's Circle, a highly competitive tennis player, an accomplished skier and sailor, a fine amateur musician, a scholar, a bon vivant, raconteur, connoisseur and world traveler. He surrounded himself with accomplished people for whom he only wanted the best. Without fear of contradiction, it can be said that John Harbert lived life to its fullest in his restored landmark property, Ranleigh, where many a salon, musicale and dinner party rife with intellectual exchange took place. Born to Olivia Bertha Kjelland and John Charles Harbert on March 21, 1937 in Estacada, Oregon, John graduated from Oregon's public schools, Stanford and Northwestern Universities. He was a former United States Marine and Vietnam veteran and worked with The National Institutes of Health (NIH) before becoming head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital. Dr. Harbert published numerous academic papers in his field and authored the seminal "Textbook of Nuclear Medicine: Basic Science v.1" (1985) and subsequent "Nuclear Medicine Therapy" (1987). "Doctor in the House," his well-received and useful guide to medical self-care was published in 1994 by Humana Press. John Harbert was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Margo Stuart, and nephew Brad Day. He is survived by his sister, June Carolyn Day, nieces Cecilie Stuart, Melinda Stuart and Brenda Crosby, and nephews Gordon Day and Todd Stuart. While his life and career were on the East Coast, John Harbert was a proud son of the West and returned there to visit family and friends quite often. He carried with him many of the values of that storied place, among them an insatiable curiosity, tenacity and rugged individualism. At John's request, there will be no funeral services however a donation in his memory can be made to Capital Caring hospice at

HARBERT JOHN CHARLES HARBERT March 21, 1937 - April 25, 2020 Dr. John Charles Harbert, long time resident of McLean, Virginia, died of natural causes on April 25, 2020 while under hospice care in Arlington, Virginia. He was 83 years old. By the time Dr. Harbert left this life he had visited most of the earth's exotic locations, dined in scores of four-star restaurants, and either drank or sent back many of the world's finest old growth wines. John Harbert was a man of the world, an avid art collector and enthusiast, a philanthropist and member of the National Gallery of Art's Circle, a highly competitive tennis player, an accomplished skier and sailor, a fine amateur musician, a scholar, a bon vivant, raconteur, connoisseur and world traveler. He surrounded himself with accomplished people for whom he only wanted the best. Without fear of contradiction, it can be said that John Harbert lived life to its fullest in his restored landmark property, Ranleigh, where many a salon, musicale and dinner party rife with intellectual exchange took place. Born to Olivia Bertha Kjelland and John Charles Harbert on March 21, 1937 in Estacada, Oregon, John graduated from Oregon's public schools, Stanford and Northwestern Universities. He was a former United States Marine and Vietnam veteran and worked with The National Institutes of Health (NIH) before becoming head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital. Dr. Harbert published numerous academic papers in his field and authored the seminal "Textbook of Nuclear Medicine: Basic Science v.1" (1985) and subsequent "Nuclear Medicine Therapy" (1987). "Doctor in the House," his well-received and useful guide to medical self-care was published in 1994 by Humana Press. John Harbert was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Margo Stuart, and nephew Brad Day. He is survived by his sister, June Carolyn Day, nieces Cecilie Stuart, Melinda Stuart and Brenda Crosby, and nephews Gordon Day and Todd Stuart. While his life and career were on the East Coast, John Harbert was a proud son of the West and returned there to visit family and friends quite often. He carried with him many of the values of that storied place, among them an insatiable curiosity, tenacity and rugged individualism. At John's request, there will be no funeral services however a donation in his memory can be made to Capital Caring hospice at capitalcare.org At John's request, there will be no funeral services however a donation in his memory can be made to Capital Caring hospice at capitalcare.org Published in The Washington Post on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close