JOHN HARPER, JR.
On February 10, 2019, LTC JOHN HARPER, Jr, (Ret.), beloved husband of Beulah (nee Jones); devoted father of John III (Rita Schaer), Mark (Jacqueline), and David (Kristen); loving grandfather of seven; dearest brother of Geraldine Sherard and Joyce Stanford (Peter) (brother Melvin preceded him in death). Also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, family members, brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and friends. Friends may visit during the wake February 14, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Mount Zion Baptist Church (FMZBC), 16622 Dumfries Rd., Dumfries, VA 22025; visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m.; funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations for the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc. at www.idsef.apaxal.com
. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Inc. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit