On February 10, 2019, LTC JOHN HARPER, Jr, (Ret.), beloved husband of Beulah (nee Jones); devoted father of John III (Rita Schaer), Mark (Jacqueline), and David (Kristen); loving grandfather of seven; dearest brother of Geraldine Sherard and Joyce Stanford (Peter) (brother Melvin preceded him in death). Also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, family members, brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and friends. Friends may visit during the wake February 14, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Mount Zion Baptist Church (FMZBC), 16622 Dumfries Rd., Dumfries, VA 22025; visitation Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m.; funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations for the Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund, Inc. at www.idsef.apaxal.com. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Inc. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2019
