HARRIS JOHN CARLYLE HARRIS "Jack" Died in his Washington, D.C. home after a long illness. His wife of 56 years, Ruth Tucker Ayers Harris, was with him to the end. Jack was born in Boston, MA on June 28, 1930, to Herbert Bryant Kirkpatrick, a graduate of West Point, and Janet Jeffrey Carlile of Columbus, Ohio. In 1939, his parents divorced. His mother remarried an Episcopal priest, the Right Reverend Charles U. Harris, who adopted Jack and his younger sister, Anne. At that time, he took the name of his adopted father and thereafter was known as Jack Harris. Jack was a graduate of Cranbrook School (1948), Williams College (BA, with honors, 1952), Virginia Theological School (MDiv, 1954), and The Catholic University of America School of Social Services(MSW, 1978). Following his graduation from Virginia Theological Seminary, Jack was ordained in the Episcopal Church. He served as Vicar, then Rector of St. John's Church, Broad Creek, in Oxon Hill, MD. In 1965, he became the first director of Clergy Training for the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and developed the first Deacons Training Program in the Episcopal Church. While on Sabbatical in 1973, he started writing a book based on his experience as a priest and Director of Clergy Training. This book, Stress, Power and Ministry (St. Alban's Press, 1977) became a cornerstone text in seminaries and diocesan training programs for clergy. Following the completion of his book, he returned to school and graduated with a Masters of Social Work. He spent the next 20 years as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker counseling individuals and groups. When asked what kind of patients he treated, he always described them as "the worried well". After retiring from private practice, he focused on bringing innovative progress to the schools in his summer community of Indian River, MI, and supporting the work of SEED Charter Schools in Washington, DC. Passionate about the health of democracy, he volunteered at Common Cause and served on the Board of Americans for Campaign Reform. Jack Harris was an avid fly fisherman. As a teenager he learned how to cast a fly from generous adults at The Columbus Beach Club and the Little Sturgeon Trout Club in Indian River, MI. He fished every wild stream in northern Michigan, and had a special fondness for the big water rivers of Montana, Wyoming and Utah. He would pass this passion along to his sons. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tucker, and their three sons Andrew (Mary), William (Allyson), and Matthew (Annie) and eight grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, and a kind and patient father and grandfather. We love him. We miss him. We are thankful for the time he spent with us. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 301 A Street, SE, Washington, DC 20003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The SEED School of Washington, DC, 4300 C Street, SE, Washington, DC 20019, or Little Traverse Conservancy, 3264 Powell Road, Harbor Springs, MI 49740.

