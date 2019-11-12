The Washington Post

Notice
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Catherine Fischer Hartman; father of Karen M. Hamilton, John Hartman (Suzanne) and Charlie Hartman (Robin); grandfather of Carrie Magdar (Eric), Jason Hamilton (Lindsay) and Sarah Paxton (Kevin). Also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Milton Hartman, Donald Hartman, Olin Hartman, Harold Hartman and sister, Doris Dudley. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, November 13, from 10 to 11 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr., Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2019
