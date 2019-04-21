Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HASLE.



JOHN HAROLD HASLE

1948 - 2019



John Harold Hasle, age 70, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, after a long illness. Born on April 10, 1948, in Washington, DC, to Harold and Mary Katherine (Thacker) Hasle, John grew up in Arlington and Alexandria where he graduated from Mt Vernon High School. He was a life-long resident of Northern Virginia, gradually migrating west to the Round Hill area of Loudoun County.

In the 1960s and 1970s he mainly worked as a distributor for the Washington Post, eventually branching out to start his own business, Reston Trash Service, which he owned and operated for nearly 40 years until illness dictated his retirement. Never one to shy away from hard work, John drove the routes every day, making a special effort to know specific needs of his customers and promoting their involvement in recycling, for which his company received special recognition from Fairfax County over many consecutive years.

He is survived by his sister Mary Katherine Tompkins (Curtis) of Newark, DE, his nephews Robert Tompkins (Elena) of Washington, DC, and Joseph Tompkins (Kelly Hall-) of New York City, his niece Rebecca Tompkins Philips (Chris) of Highland Heights, OH, three great nieces, one great nephew, and special friend Vernetta Hamilton. The family extends sincere thanks to the heart-lung transplant team at Fairfax INOVA Hospital and requests that, in lieu of flowers, friends send donations in John's name to the INOVA Lung Transplant Center, 3300 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042.

A private remembrance event for family and friends will be held later in the spring.