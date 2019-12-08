The Washington Post

JOHN HAUGHEY (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN HAUGHEY.
Service Information
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD
21212
(410)-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colombiere Jesuit Community Chapel
5704 Roland Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Jesuit Community of St. Isaac Joques
Warnersville, PA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Reverend John C. Haughey, S. J.,  

On December 5, 2019, Reverend John C. Haughey, S. J., beloved son of the late Patrick Haughey and Eleanor Boyle, dear brother of Kathleen Haughey, SND, Isabel Haughey, OSF, Eileen Harrington and Dan Haughey. Father Haughey was born on September 27, 1930 and entered the Society of Jesus on July 30, 1948 at Wernersville, PA. He was ordained on June 18, 1961.
Friends may call at the Colombiere Jesuit Community Chapel, 5704 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210 on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jesuit Community of St. Isaac Joques, Warnersville, PA 19565. Burial at the Jesuit Cemetery to follow. Memorial gifts in Father Haughey's name, may be made to the Maryland Province Jesuits Fund, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 620, Baltimore, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.