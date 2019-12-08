

Reverend John C. Haughey, S. J.,



On December 5, 2019, Reverend John C. Haughey, S. J., beloved son of the late Patrick Haughey and Eleanor Boyle, dear brother of Kathleen Haughey, SND, Isabel Haughey, OSF, Eileen Harrington and Dan Haughey. Father Haughey was born on September 27, 1930 and entered the Society of Jesus on July 30, 1948 at Wernersville, PA. He was ordained on June 18, 1961.

Friends may call at the Colombiere Jesuit Community Chapel, 5704 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210 on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jesuit Community of St. Isaac Joques, Warnersville, PA 19565. Burial at the Jesuit Cemetery to follow. Memorial gifts in Father Haughey's name, may be made to the Maryland Province Jesuits Fund, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 620, Baltimore, MD 21286. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.