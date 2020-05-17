John Francis Healy "Jack"
Originally of Quincy, MA, Jack, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, VA. A lawyer, he served over 30 years with the Federal Communication Commission. He was a proud military veteran, serving in the Army and Navy and retiring from the Air Force reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children John, Martin and his wife Cynthia, and Kathleen; and grandchildren Aiden and MacKenzie. Service info and more detailed obit at