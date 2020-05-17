The Washington Post

JOHN "Jack" HEALY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "Jack" HEALY.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Francis Healy "Jack"  

Originally of Quincy, MA, Jack, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Greenspring Retirement Community in Springfield, VA. A lawyer, he served over 30 years with the Federal Communication Commission. He was a proud military veteran, serving in the Army and Navy and retiring from the Air Force reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children John, Martin and his wife Cynthia, and Kathleen; and grandchildren Aiden and MacKenzie. Service info and more detailed obit at

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.